The Irish Tenor Trio perform 'A Classic Christmas Tale.' Peter Stanford, Dean MacRae and David Bacon make up The Irish Tenor Trio. Set on a backdrop of enchanting Christmas scenes and stunning Irish landscapes, the performance includes Christmas songs such as 'The First Noel,' 'Silent Night,' 'Amazing Grace,' 'When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,' 'Jingle Bells,' 'Away In A Manger' and many more. Directed by Spyros Melaris, Recorded at Waterfall Studios