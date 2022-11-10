1963

Irma la Douce

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 4th, 1963

Studio

Phalanx Productions

Nester Patou, a naive police officer, is transferred to the red light district in Paris and organizes a raid on a dodgy hotel running as a brothel - inadvertently disrupting the corrupt system of the police and the pimps union, and netting his station superior. Fired from his job, Nester goes to the local bar for a drink and befriends a pretty young lady named Irma la Douce. Upon realizing she is a prostitute, Nester invents a crazy scheme to keep her from seeing other men.

Cast

Jack LemmonNestor Patou
Shirley MacLaineIrma La Douce
Lou JacobiMoustache
Cliff OsmondPolice sergeant
Bruce YarnellHippolyte
Hope HolidayLolita

