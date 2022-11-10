Nester Patou, a naive police officer, is transferred to the red light district in Paris and organizes a raid on a dodgy hotel running as a brothel - inadvertently disrupting the corrupt system of the police and the pimps union, and netting his station superior. Fired from his job, Nester goes to the local bar for a drink and befriends a pretty young lady named Irma la Douce. Upon realizing she is a prostitute, Nester invents a crazy scheme to keep her from seeing other men.
|Jack Lemmon
|Nestor Patou
|Shirley MacLaine
|Irma La Douce
|Lou Jacobi
|Moustache
|Cliff Osmond
|Police sergeant
|Bruce Yarnell
|Hippolyte
|Hope Holiday
|Lolita
View Full Cast >