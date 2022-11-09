Not Available

Near the remains of an iron factory, an old painter faces the challenges of creation, as his longtime muse has not appeared in some time. A young girl lends her curiosity to discover what it is that holds the old painter back. Her mother tells her a bedtime story to which brings understanding of the relationship between the abandoned factory and the lonely artist nearby. Poetically representing a new relationship between human beings and things buried in oblivion after doing their duties, this work approaches the essence of 'science' and 'civilization.'