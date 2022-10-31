Iron and Wine: Live From the Artists Den

Not Available

On a chilly fall night, Atlanta’s historic Buckhead Theatre hosted an unforgettable, marathon performance by Iron and Wine. The show was a sort of homecoming for frontman Sam Beam, who grew up a few hours from Atlanta, and he delivered a two-hour, 24-song set for the invitation-only audience of 500. The eleven-piece band played virtually all of Iron and Wine’s most recent album, Kiss Each Other Clean, plus favorites like “Naked as We Came” and “Boy with a Coin,” before Beam closed the remarkable night with a luminous solo version of the brand-new “Flightless Bird, American Mouth,” from the Twilight: Breaking Dawn soundtrack.