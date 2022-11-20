Iron and Wine - Live Lowlands Festival Holland

Not Available

I've been waiting for ages to get a video of Iron & Wine in concert. The wait has been worth it. This concert is just amazing. Sam plays with a line up of incredible musicians with the result of some beautiful and quite surprising rock moments of a seriously grand and yet mellow & funky nature! 01. Woman King 02. Wolves (Song of the Shepherd's Dog) 03. House By The Sea 04. The Devil Never Sleeps 05. White Tooth Man 06. Carousel 07. Cinder And Smoke 08. On Your Wings 09. Pagan Angel And A Borrowed Car 10. Upward Over The Mountain