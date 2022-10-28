Not Available

Iron Angels

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Molesworth Limited Production

Yeung’s poppy fields are torched by a law enforcement task force, she retaliates by ordering police officials assassinated. The Angels break into Yeung’s corporate offices, eventually tracing her headquarters. After Alex Fong’s character is captured and held by Yeung, the Angels mount an assault to rescue him. A complex sub-plot involving an armored car bullion robbery eventually leads the Angels to a final showdown with Yeung and her men.

Cast

Hideki SaijôSaijo / Angel Number One
Moon Lee Choi-FungMoon
Elaine Lui Siu-LingElaine
Yukari ÔshimaYeung
David ChiangJohn Keung
Alex Fong Chung-SunCommander Fong

