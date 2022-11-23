Iron Butterfly - Concert & Documentary Europe 1977

Not Available

Iron Butterfly proves it still has chops with some unforgettable live performances from a 1997 tour through Europe. Also included in this release are new, rare, and archival interviews and other documentary footage. This DVD features the band performing during their European tour in 1997 including three original members; vocalist and keyboardist Doug Ingle, Drummer Ron Bushy and bassist Lee Dorman. The band run through a well received set which includes In A Gadda Da Vida as a highlight and proving it to be as potent as it was when it was first unleashed on the public in 1968. The DVD also includes a bonus interview and includes contributions from Doug Ingle, Lee Dorman, Ron Bushy and also Steve Howe who talks about the time Yes supported Iron Butterfly at London's Albert Hall.