Not Available

Filmed in Holland in 2004, this unforgettable concert documentary features psychedelic rock pioneers Iron Butterfly as they blaze their way through a six-song set list of their most beloved tunes. In addition to an extended performance of their signature single ""In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida," the 1960s icons deliver with powerful renditions of songs like "Unconscious Power," "Stone Believer," "Flowers and Beads," "Easy Rider" and "Butterfly Bleu."