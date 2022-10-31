Iron Crows

Not Available

Every day some 20,000 people in Chittagong, a small port city of Bangladesh risk their lives for 2$US. They dismantle old ships retired from all over the world. An average of 20 workers dies in Chittagong every year. Despite the harsh working environment full of contaminants and toxic gases, the ships are gifts from God. A 21 year old Belal who left home 10 years ago, a Gascutter Rufik who has devoted all his 32 years in the shipbreaking-yards and a 12 year young child laborer Ekramul tell a heart-breaking story of their lives with breathtaking views of the ship-breaking yards.