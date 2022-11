Not Available

The Wu-Tang Clan's Cappadonna redubs a 1970s martial arts thriller to hilarious effect, casting himself in the lead role as a pot-smoking rapper who wakes up in an Asian kung fu dreamscape. There, he's framed for the murder of a rival gang leader and is quickly banished. Liberally changing characters into drunks and prostitutes, Cappadonna crafts a unique comedy experience that also features the voices of Hideo Seaver and Shawn Wigs.