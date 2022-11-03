Not Available

Thanks to the political combustibility of the Hungarian film industry in 1958, Vasvirag ran into some interference when it was entered in that year's Cannes Film Festival. Also known as Iron Flower, the film is a romantic drama, set during the worldwide Depression of the 1930s. Though the shopgirl heroine is in love with a man of her own financial class, she succumbs to the seductive machinations of her wealthy boss. The girl learns to regret her choice in life, but only when it is too late to win back her true love. It's an old story, but told with innovation and nuance.