Gülcan, who was borned and grew up in Erzurum move to Varto, district of Van just after her marriage as a bride. Her husband Caner is dealing with smithery as his family business. As time goes by, Gülcan interested with the profession of Caner and begin to work with Caner in the shop but the things do not go at it seemed and she got the reactions from her relatives. Even they had to migrate in the end, the situation is not dawn her and she fights against all.