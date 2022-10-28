Iron Maiden: 12 Wasted Years

Not Available

12 Wasted Years is a video documentary of heavy metal band Iron Maiden, focusing on the history of the band from 1975-1987. It includes several rare videos and interviews from the band's career, most of which were later released on the 2005 DVD The Early Days. Originally released on laserdisc and VHS in 1987, it was re-released as part of the MAIDEN ENGLAND '88 DVD set in 2013.