Not Available

Iron Maiden And The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal uncovers the beginning of the genre, its rise to popularity and eventual decline. It's a fascinating history with interviews from band members from that era and journalists who covered the scene. There's also tons of rare video and photos that are interesting and historically important. In addition to Iron Maiden, who remain one of the hugest names in metal today, some of the bands covered in this DVD include Tygers Of Pan Tang, Saxon, Girlschool, Samson, Diamond Head and many others. If you're into metal history, Iron Maiden And The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal is an essential DVD. The two hours fly by as you get engrossed in this very interesting, entertaining and educational DVD.