Iron Maiden: Beast Over Hammersmith

Beast over Hammersmith is a live album by the British Heavy metal band Iron Maiden, released on 4 November 2002. Recorded 20 years previously, during The Beast On The Road tour at the Hammersmith Odeon, the footage was specially co-produced and mixed by Steve Harris and Doug Hall to be a part of the Eddie's Archive box set.[1] Even though this album contains material from The Number of the Beast, it was actually recorded two days prior to its release[2] (although Run to the Hills had already been released as a single).[3] An abridged video version of the concert is included on disc 1 of The Early Days DVD. Intended to be released on VHS around the time of its recording, the band withheld the footage as they were unhappy with its visual quality due to lighting difficulties during the show.[4]