Iron Maiden: Behind the Beast

A fascinating, high quality “home movie”, produced entirely in-house by Maiden’s own Krew led by Andy Matthews, it reveals how to put on an Iron Maiden tour and what goes on behind the scenes at a show. It describes the extraordinary story of one of the most acclaimed and ambitious touring shows in the world, illustrating the day to day life and complex tasks of the Maiden Killer Krew and the other characters behind the scenes. As well as interviews with the Iron Maiden crew, it interweaves anecdotes from the band and their fans, and includes footage of the live show in this comprehensive guide to the intricacies of staging massive, live stadium shows around the world out of the belly of a Boeing 757.