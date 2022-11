Not Available

Iron Maiden rose from humble beginnings in London's gritty East End to become one of the most successful and influential bands of the new wave of British heavy metal. The band's singer for the first couple of albums was Paul 'The Beast' Di'Anno, this release explores the making of their self-titled debut album, released in 1981. Di'Anno, along with former members Dennis Stratton and Tony Moore, discuss their memories of working on the ground-breaking album.