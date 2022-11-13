Iron Maiden: Rock In Rio 2019

Not Available

When it comes to heavy metal, Iron Maiden must be remembered. With their irresistible classics, the British band, which has 16 studio albums recorded, promises to drive Rock City crazy also in this edition, in which they will perform an unprecedented scenic production in a show that will bring together songs about war, religion and hell - “Legacy of the Beast ”. The tour has been hailed by audiences and media as the band's most spectacular to date, also for its incredible visual effect. On October 4th, therefore, Iron Maiden's gonna get you, all of you.