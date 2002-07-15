Iron Maiden: Rock In Rio

Rock in Rio is a double DVD set (also available on VHS & UMD[1]) of heavy metal band, Iron Maiden. Besides showing the entire performance at the Rock in Rio show, the second disc also includes three special features with interviews with band members, a short documentary on the day in the life of Iron Maiden, and photos by official photographer, Ross Halfin.
|Steve Harris
|Bass
|Dave Murray
|Guitars
|Adrian Smith
|Guitars
|Janick Gers
|Guitars
|Nicko McBrain
|Drums
|Bruce Dickinson
|Vox
