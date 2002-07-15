2002

Iron Maiden: Rock In Rio

  • Music
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 15th, 2002

Studio

Sanctuary Mgt Productions Ltd.

Rock in Rio is a double DVD set (also available on VHS & UMD[1]) of heavy metal band, Iron Maiden. Besides showing the entire performance at the Rock in Rio show, the second disc also includes three special features with interviews with band members, a short documentary on the day in the life of Iron Maiden, and photos by official photographer, Ross Halfin.

Cast

Steve HarrisBass
Dave MurrayGuitars
Adrian SmithGuitars
Janick GersGuitars
Nicko McBrainDrums
Bruce DickinsonVox

View Full Cast >

Images