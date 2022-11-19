Iron Maiden: Welcome to Brasil

Not Available

Other titles: Somewhere Back In Time World Tour, Porto Alegre, Brasil 2008 Iron Maidens 2008-2009 tour went under the name of ‘Somewhere Back In Time World Tour’ and it focussed on the bands late 80s material, in particular songs from Powerslave, Somewhere In Time and Seventh Son of a Seventh Son. The tour was advertised as a way of bringing back the 80s stage show and forgotten classics for an audience of younger fans, not having been born in time to witness the original. Track listing: 1. Intro - Churchills Speech 2. Aces High 3. 2 Minutes to Midnight 4. Revelations 5. The Trooper 6. Wasted Years 7. The Number of the Beast 8. Can I Play With Madness 9. Rime of the Ancient Mariner 10. Powerslave 11. Heaven Can Wait 12. Run to the Hills 13. Fear of the Dark 14. Iron Maiden 15. Moonchild 16. The Clairvoyant 17. Hallowed Be Thy Name