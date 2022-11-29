Not Available

Iron Man Magazine: Critical Mass Bodybuilding Beginner and Intermediate

    Learn the advantages of such breakthrough midrange movements as the myostatic reflex and peak contraction in a release that extols the benefits of Positions of Flexion in helping bodybuilders achieve impressive results in a fraction of the time allowed by traditional methods. In addition to offering a detailed analysis of the Positions of Flexion full-range, muscle training method, this release also performance tips, muscle-fiber activations methods, a POF analysis of all body parts, and motivating lessons in continuous tension, muscle synergy, and target-muscle super compensation.

