The story of one hot night in Alabama as an Independent Pro Wrestling Show rolls into town with its cast of high flying characters in faded tights. This film features former WWF World Champion Iron Sheik, Grits and Gravy crowd favorite Bullet Bob Armstrong, female wrestlers Bambi and Peggy Lee, The Masked Flame and other rising or falling stars. The LA WEEKLY made this riveting documentary their "Pick of the Week" calling it "Fascinating...Unforgettable."