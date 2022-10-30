Not Available

1945: The red army stands at the gates of Berlin. In their desperation the Nazis turn to the most obscure Scientists. Through cruel experiments a new secret Weapon has been created - unstoppable and alive. A Russian attack destroys the lab, but the weapon - buried underneath the ruins - is immortal. Lost in time, it lurks in the darkness, only to return again. 2012: Punk-Rock legend Spike Jones leads a group of friends into the ruins of the old Nazi Lab. The complex shall be cleaned up for the reunion concert of his band. Believing they would help a poor soul, they free the beast from its prison. But the creature of the Nazis does not know about thankfulness. Again the smell of blood fills the old laboratories and screams of terror echo through the darkness. As now, the Werewolf starts his war against humanity.