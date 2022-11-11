Ironing to Greenham

Not Available

Lis Rhodes' poem dwells on the moments before a political thought is translated into a distinctive physical organisation, such as the women who surrounded the Greenham missile base. Part of 'Hang on a Minute', a series of thirteen 1 minute films which grew out of a series of short poems written by Lis Rhodes, reflecting on the traditional patterns of oppression in women's lives (pornography, violence, nuclear weapons) and the many forms that resistance takes. Made with the artist Jo Davis and commissioned by Channel 4 for television broadcast.