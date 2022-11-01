Ironside 426

Not Available

1973, the year of mounting crime waves in Hong Kong. Crack policeman 426, Damon, is ordered to infiltrate the underworld. He thus joins his friend Doggie's barbecue meat kiosk working as a foki. The area is controlled by boss Satan Hong. Hong's collection man, Big Head, tries to double the protection money but finds Doggie and Damon unwilling to pay. As a result, the kiosk is smashed. Damon and Doggie are taken in by Brother Sing as members of his family. Damon soon finds himself in charge of Sing's gambling dens. Hong sends Chicken Worm to harass Damon who in turn flushes Chicken Worm out from a brothel and severely punishes him. Damon is ambushed...