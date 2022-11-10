1987

Ironweed

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1987

Studio

TAFT Entertainment Pictures

Albany, New York, Halloween, 1938. Francis Phelan and Helen Archer are bums, back in their birth city. She was a singer on the radio, he a major league pitcher. Death surrounds them: she's sick, a pal has cancer, he digs graves at the cemetery and visits the grave of his infant son whom he dropped; visions of his past haunt him, including ghosts of two men he killed. That night, out drinking, Helen tries to sing at a bar. Next day, Fran visits his wife and children and meets a grandson. He could stay, but decides it's not for him. Helen gets their things out of storage and finds a hotel. Amidst their mistakes and dereliction, the film explores their code of fairness and loyalty.

Cast

Meryl StreepHelen Archer
Carroll BakerAnnie Phelan
Tom WaitsRudy
Nathan LaneHarold Allen
Michael O'KeefeBilly
Diane VenoraPeg

View Full Cast >

Images