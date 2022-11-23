Irresistible Love - Secret of the valet 2

Not Available

Uncontrolled Love 2 is the second part in a two part movie series. The story is based off of a BL novel of the same name. It’s about a master and servant that turn into something less professional and more personal. Shu Nian was a child orphan was adopted by Xie Yan’s family to act as Xie Yan’s friend and servant. As the years went by the two discovered that their close relationship no longer came from a platonic place, but was more romantic in nature. The movie has two different endings: a Sad/Bad End and a Happy/Good End.