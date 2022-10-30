Irresolute

Not Available

"[...] Looking back, I now feel that I understand that the film was my response to the two entities, Man and Nature competing for space in the local vicinity where I lived, ergo layers of images and sounds compete for attention in the film. Where fields used to be, they were being replaced with factories, power stations, and wind farms. My film is an irresolution. Are any of these things beneficial enough to be warranted? Isn't it all a folly? I don't know. It is not a negative film, nor a positive one. Just a comment. A comment that my subconscious commanded me to make; inspired by the locations that I passed... and the locations that have passed. At the end of the film, a human hand reaches out, as if trying to find a resolution, a reason for anything and everything - but everything, even the nature seems so fake now, like trying to feel the flesh of a mere projection..." - Scott Barley