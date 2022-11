Not Available

Newlyweds Adam and Lynda have the perfect life. They are completely enamored with each other and Adam has just sold a technology patent for millions. However, their marital bliss soon fades when Lynda begins to suspect that Adam's newfound fortune could be tied to the recent death of her beloved brother. With the truth slowly emerging, how far will Adam go to hide his dark secrets from the one he loves, and will he be ready to live with the consequences?