I.R.S. Records Presents The Best of The Cutting Edge Volumes I & II

Not Available

The Cutting Edge first aired in 1983 (a precursor to 120 minutes) on MTV providing viewers with a rare opportunity to intimately voyage the sounds, thoughts, work spaces and living quarters of the most interesting artists on the cutting edge of music. Host Peter Zaremba (of the fabulous Fleshtones) added levity with his wit and love of music and musicians. Artists features in this compilation include R.E.M., Squeeze, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Robyn Hitchcock, Tom Waits, The Blasters, Stan Ridgeway, Husker Du, X, The Alarm, The Fleshtones, Hoodoo Gurus, Jonathan Richman, The Smithereens, The DB's, Let's Active; also bonus appearances by Henry Rollins and Willie Dixon.