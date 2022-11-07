Irupatham Noottandu

Not Available

Aishwarya (Ambika) is a reporter for a newsmagazine looking to investigate the connection between politics and crime in Kerala. She is drawn to the life of Sagar alias Jacky (Mohanlal) who runs a clandestine gold smuggling business for Shekharan (Suresh Gopi), the son of a the state Chief Minister. Jacky is an enigmatic character who stops the smuggling business from growing because of ethical issues with narcotics, and spends his personal time pining for a girlfriend (Urvashi) who is serving time for murder. Ambika publishes a sensational article connecting Jacky to the minister, and pushes the uneasy relationship between Shekharan and Jacky into an open confrontation.