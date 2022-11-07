Not Available

Irupatham Noottandu

  • Action
  • Thriller

Aishwarya (Ambika) is a reporter for a newsmagazine looking to investigate the connection between politics and crime in Kerala. She is drawn to the life of Sagar alias Jacky (Mohanlal) who runs a clandestine gold smuggling business for Shekharan (Suresh Gopi), the son of a the state Chief Minister. Jacky is an enigmatic character who stops the smuggling business from growing because of ethical issues with narcotics, and spends his personal time pining for a girlfriend (Urvashi) who is serving time for murder. Ambika publishes a sensational article connecting Jacky to the minister, and pushes the uneasy relationship between Shekharan and Jacky into an open confrontation.

Cast

MohanlalSagar Alias Jacky
Suresh GopiSekharan Kutty
AmbikaAswathy
Urvashi Jyothi
Kaviyoor Ponnamma
Jagathy Sreekumar

