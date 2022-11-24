Not Available

Detective Mimura was living peacefully with his loving wife and son when the latter two were killed in an explosion caused by a 14-year-old boy, Yuya. Four years later, when Yuya is released from juvenile detention centre, Mimura's feelings towards the boy have evolved from grief to outright hatred, and he must cope with the pain. Meanwhile, Yuya's father quits his job as a teacher and dedicates himself to compensate the victims and to take care of his son. While the adults are trying to come to terms with their disrupted lives, Yuya is about to test the law again...