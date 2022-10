Not Available

At the 2008 Edinburgh International Festival, Oxford professor and Christian apologist John Lennox and leading atheist and acclaimed journalist Christopher Hitchens first debated over the question of whether or not atheism could save Europe. In March 2009, Lennox and Hitchens debated the topic ‘Is God Great?’ Witness this thought-provoking discussion, now on DVD, as well as a special feature interview with the two men together.