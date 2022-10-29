Not Available

A bawdy, ultimately moral tale of hedonism's complications, Is Harry on the Boat? is probably the most memorable film to come out of the culture of young singles' holidays on Ibiza. Tour rep Brad (Danny Dyer) is determined to win the informal competition among the male reps to sleep with as many female clients as possible, while his friend Mikey (Des Coleman) is looking for true love. Brad gradually learns responsibility and human concern from the awful examples set by corrupt manageress Alison and self-serving treacherous super-stud Mario. Along the way we get some memorably gross-jokes and one or two moments of rather touching tenderness, as well as a convincing portrait of what people go to Ibiza for--loud, large times of music and drunken excess. Dyer is convincing as a young man who learns better from experience and Des Coleman makes Mikey a three-dimensional, soulful romantic with a wicked sense of humour rather than merely Good personified.