Is It Punk Music? A Year With Cassels

Jim and Loz Beck are brothers from Chipping Norton. They play rock'n'roll together since they're 8 years old. At 18, they leave the boring british countryside to live and work on their music in London. Jim starts working in a Cultural association while Loz discovers the pleasures of the student life. The film is driven by the raw punk music and the deeply political and emotional lyrics from their two piece band Cassels. In this intimate portrait, Jim and Loz will confront their strong artistic point of view and their DIY approach to the reality of the music industry and the social and economical London's life.