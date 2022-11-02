Is One of You Eddie?

Not Available

Four classically handsome, worked out, gay men get together for their regular Sunday brunch on the patio, and while they are eating, their neighbor, Eddie, comes home from his day job. They act very coldly to Eddie, since he is not classically handsome or worked out, and they do not invite him to join them for brunch. In a huff, he goes to his apartment, saying that he has to get ready for his appointments anyway. What appointments they wonder? They soon find out, much to their surprise, delight, and astonishment, but will jealousy ensue?