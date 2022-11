Not Available

Docufactory's Is She or Isn't He? (2010) follows the transition process of New Zealander Graham to Ashleigh. Filmmaker Justin Pemberton spent five years with Ashleigh, who ultimately just wants to be a heterosexual woman loved by heterosexual man, as she meets with doctors and searches for her true identity. This documentary explores the intensive process, both physical and psychological, of figuring out who we are in the midst of social labels and judgments.