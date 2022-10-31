Is That Thing Diesel?

Not Available

Join author and motorcycle fanatic, Paul Carter, on his latest adventure travelling around Australia on a bike fueled by recycled cooking oil. Paul embarks on a rollicking, downright dangerous and often unhinged quest across the continent, riding an environmentally friendly motorcycle which was built on a shoestring budget by University of Adelaide students. For a guy who spent twenty years in the oil industry, its a delicious irony, especially since Pauls around-the- continent ride is sponsored by oil service companies. When Paul Carter is involved, there is always bound to be a high-octane adventure and this journey is no exception. This is the story of one man, one bike, and one hell of a ride.