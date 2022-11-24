Is the Order a Rabbit?? OVA

Not Available

Chino Kafuu returns to Rabbit House with a horrified look on her face. When questioned by her friends, she explains to them that she had just agreed to sing the solo section of a song for her class’ graduation ceremony. Although they congratulate their friend on her important role, Chino reveals that she has stage fright, but is determined to overcome it before the ceremony takes place.With the support of her friends and special training from Rize Tedeza, will Chino be able to overcome her stage fright? Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka??: Sing for You is a wholesome and heart-warming short story featuring Chino and the other girls from the cafe.