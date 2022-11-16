Is There an Empty Room Here?

Not Available

Sujin, who opened the guest house, will be introduced to Alba Saint Deokho and will start operating as a full-scale accommodation facility. As a first guest, a secret celebrity manager couple came in and the purpose of this couple's trip was parting. The woman leaves and the man stays in the house, beginning the second act as an employee. Meanwhile, a lesbian couple comes in as the second guest, but the men do not let them go but plan and execute somehow to flirt. Meanwhile, as a third guest, a freshman from a nearby university enters the boarding house, and a muscular male student, a senior of a college student, starts living together in this house. The hostess, starving for sexual desire, sees the male body's nasty body and can't stand it and stops him.