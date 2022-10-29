Not Available

Is Your Cell Phone Killing You?

    This important film investigates whether the electromagnetic radiation emitted by cell phones, cell and broadcast towers, Wi-fi and powerlines could be hazardous to your health. Compelling new scientific research is linking electromagnetic radiation to a host of serious health problems ranging from depression and miscarriage to Alzheimer's disease and cancer. Many scientists and health professionals are now warning that our long-term exposure at levels well below the existing safety standards could result in a global public health crisis. The film critically examines one of the most important scientific debates of the 21st century.

