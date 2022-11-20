Not Available

Part of the Scholastic Video Collection, "Is Your Mama a Llama?... and More Stories About Growing Up" brings 5 classic coming-of-age story books to life on the screen. 1- Is Your Mama a Llama? (by Deborah Guarino, illustrated by Steven Kellogg, narrated by Amy Madigan) 2- "Leo the Late Bloomer" (by Robert Kraus, illustrated by Jose Aruego, narrated by Mary Beth Hurt) 3- "Elizabeti's Doll" (by Stephanie Stuve-Bodeen, illustrated by Christy Hale, narrated by Lynn Whitfield) 4- "Goose" (written and illustrated by Molly Bang, narrated by Laura Dern) 5- "Five Creatures" (by Emily Jenkins, illustrated by Tomek Bognacki).