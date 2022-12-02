Isabelle's Kisses

Not Available

A love story of two girls in college who are not yet experienced in love. Annie is a lesbian; Isabelle has never been with, or even considered being with a girl before. Their love is very pure, sweet and naive. Isabelle's father, Chris, is a good, honest, hard working patriotic man. One of the top detectives in his precinct, who gets great satisfaction from his job. He always tries to do the right thing, help people and does what he can to stop the wrong in the world. To Chris, homosexuality is wrong; he darkens the world of the two girls when he forbids Isabelle from seeing Annie again.