Isan Folk and Pop Music of Northeast Thailand

Welcome to ISAN, Thailand's forgotten frontier, where Lao, Thai and Cambodian folkloric traditions have conspired to create a mystifying pageantry of music and dance still relatively unknown to outsiders. Explore the raw cultural heritage of the Mekong interior, land of the Phin guitar and the bamboo Khaen and discover musical styles such as "Molam" and "Pong Lang". Take a forbidden look into the sultry Go-Go scenes of Gentleman's clubs and witness a spectacular Lam Sing stage show cabaret backed by a psychedelic Rock band!