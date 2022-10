Not Available

Rahul (Nitin) falls in love with Priya (Nitya) at the first sight. Both of them board a flight at Delhi travelling to Hyderabad, but is diverted to Goa due to bad weather. They fall in love with each other in Goa. Rahul comes to know that Priya is the sister of his enemy a few years back. The rest of the story is all about how Rahul solves the problem and weds Priya.