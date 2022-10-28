Not Available

There are lot of things that bind India and Pakistan together and their tragic history is definitely one of them. A history which changed the lives of millions...a history which re-wrote the destinies of millions. Ishq Ke Parindey is a love story of Indo-Pak love birds – Sheen and Faiz who protect the flame of their sacred love from hatred and violence. An innocent and beautiful Pakistani girl, Sheen arrives in Lucknow along with her family. It is in the royal city of Nawabs that she meets her soul mate – Faiz. Love blossoms for both of them and what follows is a deadly fight against their families. Ishq Ke Parindey is a soulful journey of Sheen and Faiz’s love story.