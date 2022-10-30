Not Available

Saravanan is modern city guy while Sandhya is village modern girl who came to city to find a job. Sandhya meets Saravanan while going to an interview. At first they had some disagreements and fought. Then, it turn into love and they had a relationship. They decided to marry and their parents did not agree, but they still got married and started to live happily at Saravanan's place. They were happy for few months, but they did start to disagree and fight, so they decided to divorce. Both of them went to their parents house to live separately. Their parents decided to get them a new life partner. At first they agreed with their parents decision. But then the love between Sandhya and Saravanan is rekindled since they miss each other. They decided to cancel their second marriage and live together happily.