Island, Alicia

Ken Yunome wrote and directed this lengthy (160 minutes) cinematic psychodrama that opens with 23-year-old Daniel (Jeff Miller) telling his shrink about a childhood sexual episode. After Daniel meets 40-year-old housewife Lena (Cheryl Aden) in a NYC bar, he goes to her Staten Island house and an affair begins, ending with her murder. Her estranged husband confesses to the crime and kills himself. Daniel then becomes involved in an intense sexual relationship with their daughter Alicia (Jane Jepson), who reveals her incestuous activities with her father. Shown in the Certain Regard section at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival.