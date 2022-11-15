Not Available

Winner of FEDORA award for the Best Debut Director, Venice Film Festival 2015, Island City is a collection of three comic-dramatic stories set in Mumbai, India. The first is about a diligent office worker who wins the office ‘Fun Committee Award’, which entitles him to a whole day full of fun, the second about a domineering head-of-the-family, Anil, who is on life support and the third one centers on Aarti whose repetitive existence is slowly making her more and more mechanical and numb. More info: http://www.indiememe.org/island-city-dallas.html