A mainstay of innovation since the beginning and all through its history, the Def Jam record label has maintained its edge thanks to rappers such as the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Jay-Z and Ludacris. Def Jam raided its archives to create this collection of classic music videos showcasing a kaleidoscope of talented artists. Included are LL Cool J's "I Need Love," Dru Hill's "Never Make a Promise," Sisqo's "Incomplete" and more.